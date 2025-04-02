Lucknow Super Giants have lost their second match in three outings in the IPL 2025 and the second defeat has been big, by eight wickets against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium with 22 balls remaining. After the humiliating loss, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had some intense discussions with Rishabh Pant which gave fans the flashbacks of his animated chat with former LSG captain KL Rahul. They took to social media and shared their thoughts. Sanjiv Goenka Funny Memes Go Viral After Rishabh Pant's LSG Suffers 8-Wicket Loss Against Shreyas Iyer's PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash.

Intense Chat

Pressure mounts, expectations soar, and reactions tell a story. Sanjiv Goenka’s intense chat with Rishabh Pant after LSG’s loss has fans talking! Déjà vu from last season? #LSGvPBKS #PBKSvsLSG #Rishabhpant #Pant #goenka pic.twitter.com/SrsIwbA5zs — CricFreak69 (@Twi_Swastideep) April 1, 2025

Interfering Too Much

Sanjeev Goenka - The worst IPL owner. In every match, he keeps talking to Pant with an intense look, interfering too much in cricketing decisions. He doesn’t even let the players catch their breath after a loss.@LucknowIPL @RishabhPant17 #LSGvsPBKS #PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/PNRVDqu7uI — Sachin Shukla (@imsachin_20) April 1, 2025

Frustration is Understandable

Standing with Sanjiv Goenka today his frustration with Rishabh Pant is completely understandable, 27 crores is a big investment pic.twitter.com/P5nwa4WXmc — Shah (@Imshah120) April 1, 2025

Team Members Need Support

Never seen a bigger clown than Goenka if your team going through a bad phase , your team members needs support not scolding You never be like MI's owner or CSK's owner @DrSanjivGoenka pic.twitter.com/HFhlOACwM6 — FIRE⁴⁵ 2.0 (@RagingFire_45) April 1, 2025

Belt Treatment

'You Make Me Miss KL Rahul'

Sanjiv Goenka: You make me miss KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant: You make me miss that Taklu. pic.twitter.com/A4XIlEQrM9 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 1, 2025

