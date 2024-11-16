Late night on November 15, reports related to Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s newborn baby surfaced. Many fans congratulated the lovely couple. Reports claimed that Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby boy. But neither Rohit nor Ritika confirmed the news leaving many confused about the news. Now former cricketer Pragyan Ojha shared a post on ‘X’ which confirms the news of a newborn and also it is a boy. In his congratulatory post, Ojha wrote, “Congratulations to my dear brother and his wonderful family on the beautiful new addition! Your family is now complete, filled with love and blessings. Wishing you all endless joy and precious moments together. Much love and respect always!” Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy, India Test And ODI Captain Likely To Play IND vs AUS 1st Test In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Pragyan Ojha congratulates Rohit Sharma

Congratulations to my dear brother and his wonderful family on the beautiful new addition! Your family is now complete, filled with love and blessings. Wishing you all endless joy and precious moments together. Much love and respect always!@ImRo45 #OneFamily 💙 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 16, 2024

