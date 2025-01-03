The uncertainty around Rohit Sharma's participation in the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has been cleared. Jasprit Bumrah, who will captain India in the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Sydney, stated that Rohit Sharma has opted to rest from this match. India also have included Shubman Gill back in the playing XI. The right-hander has not been at his best in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, scoring just 31 runs in three matches. Meanwhile, India will look to put up an improved performance than what they did in Melbourne in order to draw the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing India vs Australia 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25? Know Reason

Rohit Sharma Opted to Rest from Sydney Test, Says Captain Jasprit Bumrah

#BorderGavaskarTrophy | Sydney, Australia | 5th Test: Indian Captain Jasprit Bumrah says, "We’ve decided to bat first. The team has played some really good cricket in this series, and the last match was a thriller. We’re hoping to put on another strong performance. The pitch has… — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2025

See India's Playing XI for IND vs AUS 5th Test in BGT 2024-25:

