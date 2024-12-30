The India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne was barged into controversy when Virat Kohli shoulder charged Australian youngster Sam Konstas on Day 1. Konstas was making his debut and was taking his chances against in-from Jasprit Bumrah, which made Kohli to sledge him. On Day 5, as India were chasing 340 in the final innings, Konstas enacted the shoulder charge infront the MCG crowd and cheered them up. The video of his unique way to engage the crowd went viral on social media. ‘He’s Mad’, Steve Smith All Praise of Energetic Sam Konstas After Young Batter’s Sensational Debut for Australia in Boxing Day Test Against India.

Sam Konstas Enacts Virat Kohli's Shoulder Charge to Him

