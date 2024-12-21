Sameer Rizvi scored the fastest double century in the history of the Men's U23 State A trophy, during the Uttar Pradesh vs Tripura match in Vadodara on December 21. The right-hander was in some mood for big-hitting as he smoked the ball to all parts of the ground, hitting 20 sixes and 13 fours. He got to his double century off 97 deliveries and helped Uttar Pradesh score 405/4. Uttar Pradesh went on to win the match by 152 matches. Anmolpreet Singh Smashes Fastest List A Hundred by an Indian As Punjab Beat Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Sameer Rizvi Smashes Fastest Double Century in Men’s U23 State A Trophy

🚨 Record Alert Uttar Pradesh captain Sameer Rizvi smashed the fastest double ton in the history of Men's U23 State A Trophy, reaching the milestone in just 97 balls 🔥 He scored 201*(97) vs Tripura in Vadodara, hitting 13 fours & 20 sixes 🙌#U23StateATrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Ta3ydwxSRX — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 21, 2024

Watch Sameer Rizvi's Innings:

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣* runs 9️⃣7️⃣ balls 2️⃣0️⃣ Sixes 1️⃣3️⃣ fours Watch 🎥 highlights of Uttar Pradesh captain Sameer Rizvi's record-breaking fastest double century in Men's U23 State A Trophy, against Arunachal Pradesh in Vadodara 🔥#U23StateATrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/WiNI57Tii6 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)