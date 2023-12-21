Sanju Samson scored his maiden ODI century at Boland Park in Paarl s he played a stunning knock coming in after India lost a few early wickets. He was kept out of the Team India squad for a long period of time and now on return, he made his comeback memorable. After scoring the century, he celebrated by flexing his bicep muscles. Fans loved the celebration and it went viral on social media. 'Great Innings' Elated Fans React in Joy After Sanju Samson Scores His Maiden One Day International Century During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023.

Sanju Samson Celebrates His Maiden ODI Century By Flexing Biceps

Suns out, guns out 💪 Sanju Samson celebrates his century in Paarl as India move towards 250 with five overs to go. 📺 Stream #SAvIND live: https://t.co/ACEUH7ePOB pic.twitter.com/26rpnO7BCL — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)