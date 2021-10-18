Scotland pulled off a remarkable result on the very first day of the T20 World Cup, beating Bangladesh by six runs in a thrilling encounter at the Al Amerat Stadium in Oman on Sunday, October 17. Chris Greaves was the star for Scotland with both bat and ball as this win have now opened up Group B in the first round.

Michael Vaughan was really a happy man!

Never underestimate Scotland!

Congratulations @CricketScotland never underestimate them ! Saw what they could do! — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 17, 2021

Was a dramatic turnaround:

How on earth can you be a Test playing nation, have an associate nation 53/6 and lose the game? #scovsban @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup21 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) October 17, 2021

Big win!

Big Win for @CricketScotland beating Bangladesh and representing the whole of associate cricket.Way to go ✌️.Big upsets on the way #Worldcupcricket2021 — Sharad Vesawkar(Devotee❤️ @Srisri🙏) (@SharadCric) October 17, 2021

Chris Greaves is the man of this moment!

There will be a few more analysts checking out Chris Greaves now..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021

