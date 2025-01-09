A very unfortunate development unfolded at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne during the BBL 2024-25 match between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers. James Vince was batting and he hit a ball from Joel Parris straight down the ground. Unfortunately, the ball hit a seagull flush on the body and it suffered death. In a unforeseen beahviour, the members of the flock of seagulls surrounded the body of the dead seagull as it seemed like they paid a last respect to the dead through mourning. Glenn Maxwell Nails Sensational Reverse Sweep For Huge Six Off Ben Dwarshuis' Bowling During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Seagull Dies After Getting Hit By James Vince's Shot

Seagulls Gather Around Dead Member

James Vince just killed a seagull at the MCG. #BigBash pic.twitter.com/wxNUvLwX3R — Alexander Bertin Basson (@AB__Basson) January 9, 2025

Seagulls at MCG

Without a doubt... Seagull season 😉 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/mTVlloOGgj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2025

