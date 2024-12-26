During the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Shane Warne's daughter Summer Warne and son Jackson Warne joined MCG while paying tribute to their late father and Australia cricketing legend. Shane Warne passed away in 2022. Warne embedded his name in the history of Melbourne Cricket Ground after he took a hat trick against England in a Boxing Day Test in 1994. For a short time every fan present at the MCG, Shane Warne's daughter Summer and son Jackson do off their hats. Can Virat Kohli Face Fine After Shouldering Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at MCG? Here’s What the Rules Say.

MCG Paying Respect to Shane Warne

Paying respect to the late great Shane Warne ❤️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/omw10WUPw9— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

