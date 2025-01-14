India national cricket team star batter Shubman Gill shared glimpses on his Instagram handle of celebrating Lohri 2025 with his family in a newly built house. Lohri is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Punjab. Lohri 2025 was celebrated on Monday, January 13. The important part of the Lohri celebration is the Lohri Tyohaar ki Thali. The thali consists of til ke laddoo, which is made using sesame seeds, peanuts, and jaggery. The Lohri festival is a harvest festival that signifies the end of the winter season in India and the start of the harvest festival. Shubman Gill Makes Himself Available for Punjab, Set To Play Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match Against Karnataka.

Shubman Gill Celebrates Lohri 2025 With His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

