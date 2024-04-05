Shubman Gill was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' outfit, especially in the 2021 edition of IPL, where the two-time champions had made it to the final. However, he was released by the Knight Riders ahead of the mega-auction next year in a move which was found to be surprising by several fans. Gill joined Gujarat Titans and won the IPL in the franchise's debut season. The current captain of Gujarat Titans met Ed Sheeran and, in a fun interaction, told him to ask KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan why he was not retained. Popular YouTuber Tanmay Bhat was also part of the chat. Shubman Gill Smashes Kagiso Rabada for a Six With Picture-Perfect Lofted Straight Drive During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Tells Ed Sheeran to Ask SRK About Not Being Retained by KKR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Here's the Full Video:

Ed Sheeran: "I am going to Shahrukh's house tonight." Shubman Gill: "I used to play for his team." Ed Sheeran: "Did you? He has a team!" Tanmay Bhatt : "Yes, Kolkata Knight Riders." Shubman Gill: "Ask him why did they not retain me? 🤣" https://t.co/n5C11aGA04 pic.twitter.com/I7vWZc8zBA — Ayush 🚩 (@ayriick_) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)