Shubman Gill will not stay put if Virat Kohli puts up such a performance from the other end. As a fitting reply he scored his fifth half-century of the tournament and in just 29 deliveries taking lead in a big chase ahead of the playoffs. He played some nice shot against the pacers and then took on the spinners.

Shubman Gill Scores His Fifth Half-Century of IPL 2023

