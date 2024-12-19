Smriti Mandhana scripted a record to her name as she became the player with the most fifties in women's T20Is. The left-hander achieved this feat during the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 on December 19. Smriti Mandhana scored her 30th half-century in the women's T20Is, going past Suzie Bates who held the earlier record, with 29 half-centuries. Smriti Mandhana also scored three consecutive half-centuries in the IND-W vs WI-W T20I series. India Women's Cricket Team Registers Their Highest-Ever Team Total in T20Is, Achieves Feat By Scoring 217/4 During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 India started slow but they w.

Smriti Mandhana Scripts Record of Most Fifties in Women's T20Is

Milestones? Smriti Mandhana. She has beaten Suzie Bates' record of 29 fifty-plus T20I scores in 16 innings less! 👑#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/43WHBOOfAl — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)