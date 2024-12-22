India women's national cricket team rising opener Pratika Rawal made her ODI debut against the West Indies women's national cricket team during the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on December 22. Ahead of her debut game, the 24-year-old received her debut ODI cap from veteran cricketer Smriti Mandhana. During the first ODI, Pratika Rawal stitched a 110-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana, which provided a good start for her side. The right-handed batter scored 40 off 69 balls, including 4 fours, before getting dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the 24th over of the match. India Women’s National Cricket Players Team Dons New ODI Kit During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Match in Vadodara (See Pics).

An Emotional Moment for ODI Debutant Pratika Rawal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)