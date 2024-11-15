The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) announced Star Sports Network as their official broadcasting partner for the inaugural Nepal Premier League (NPL) season. CAN also confirmed that Siddhartha Bank will be the title sponsor of the NPL. The development was confirmed when CAN held a press conference on Friday. The inaugural edition of NPL will be played from November 30 to December 21. Eight teams will take part in the much-awaited tournament. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also take part in the Nepal Premier League. Dhawan will lead Karnali Yaks. Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

NPL 2024 will be Telecast on Star Sports Network

The biggest cricketing action is about to unfold right in front of you! 📺 We’re thrilled to announce Star Sports as the Official Broadcast Partner of the Nepal Premier League! 🏏 Catch every moment of the Festival of Himalayas LIVE! 🔴⛰#NPLT20 | #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/l7sVZucFQI — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) November 15, 2024

