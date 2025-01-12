Novak Djokovic was left in utter disbelief after Marcus Stoinis was caught in the deep despite him hitting the ball hard, making it almost touch the roof of the Docklands Stadium during the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in BBL 2024-25 on January 12. The tennis star was present in the stands at the Marvel Stadium when Melbourne Stars captain Stoinis seemed to make a pretty good connection at a Tom Rogers delivery and the ball went very high in the air, almost touching the roof of the stadium before finding Kane Richardson near the boundary. As the catch was completed, the camera showed Djokovic's reaction with the Serbian tennis star left stunned as he might have thought it would go for a six. Rare! Liam Haskett Gets Hit for a Six, His Father Takes Catch in the Stands at Adelaide Oval During Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match in BBL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Watch Novak Djokovic's Reaction to Marcus Stoinis' Dismissal Here:

Even @DjokerNole couldn't believe this! Marcus Stoinis gets caught after hitting a high ball, and Novak Djokovic reacts accordingly! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/7eaGv3xLza — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)