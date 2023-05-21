Chinnaswamy Stadium is a venue where runs flow and it is very difficult to contain runs and defend scores unless you take early wickets. Wayne Parnell helps Mohammed Siraj do exactly that as he leaps in the year and grabs a floating catch of Wriddhiman Saha at the edge of the 30-yard circle. An important breakthrough as it can pile some pressure on GT.

Wayne Parnell Grabs Flying One Handed Catch

