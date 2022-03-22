Suresh Raina has been roped in as a commentator for IPL 2022 by Star Sports. The famed cricketer, who is also affectionately known as Mr IPL due to his exploits with Chennai Super Kings over the years, would be seen in a new role this time in the competition after being unsold at the IPL 2022 Auctions.

A Subtle Hint!

He’s been all class on the field with bat and ball, now it’s time for the microphone! Guess who we're talking about and watch this space for more updates! #YehAbNormalHai pic.twitter.com/vP2AmQtDQW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 22, 2022

See Tweet:

Star Sports confirms the appointment of Suresh Raina as commentator for IPL 2022. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2022

