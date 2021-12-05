In what can be called a bizarre yet hilarious event, an umpire signalled wide by turning upside down, swinging his legs and then getting up to do the same with this arm.

Take a Look at This Video Below:

Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel .. 👍🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/FcugJBgOEn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)