The USA U19 women's cricket team for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 has been announced. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official social media handle and announced the USA women's under-19 squad. Every name that has been included in the USA squad are of Indian origin which caught the eye of many people over the internet. Fans came up with some interesting reactions after the 15-member USA squad for the ICC U19 T20 World Cup 2025 was announced. India Cricket Team for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Announced: Niki Prasad Set To Lead As Defending Champions Name 15-Member Squad.

USA Squad:

USA U19 Cricket Team for ICC U19 T20 World Cup 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

USA U19 Squad Preparations for ICC U19 T20 World Cup 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Fans Reaction to Instagram Post

Fans reaction on Instagram (Photo Credit: Instagram)

'Indian Americans'

Indian Americans 🤌 — Rishabh Prakash 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@Rishabhprakash4) December 21, 2024

'More like India U19 B team'

More like India U19 B team 🥴 https://t.co/7AaKaDBBMX — Isuru.R 𓂀⃝🖤𓆃🇱🇰 (@Twin_Ayya) December 31, 2024

'Women Indian Cricket Team 2.0'

USA CRICKET ❌❌ WOMEN Indian Cricket Team 2.0 ✅✅ — Kushagra Pandey (@iKushagraPandey) December 20, 2024

'This is an Indian U19 Women’s cricket team not team USA'

No offense, but this is an Indian U19 Women’s cricket team not team USA 🇺🇸 #whatajoke — Zohaib Agha (@aghazohaib04) December 28, 2024

Fan Reacts With Funny Meme on 'X'

Fans' Reactions on Indian Origin USA u19 Women's Squad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)