Just when we thought that the 4th match of the Ashes series 2021-22 was turning out to be bland, Usman Khawaja scored a century in his comeback match. He scored 137 runs and put Australia in a commanding position. He was given a standing ovation by the fans.

Check out the video of the same below.

Get in Ussy!! Usman Khawaja brings up his century. Looking comfortable. Welcome back to the Australian Test team! Been waiting for this. Love the celebration!🔥 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/2I4Ek2UlIj — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 6, 2022

Usman Khawaja brings up his ninth Test century and his second at the SCG! 👏 Watch the #Ashes live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions)📺#AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/ykZwK2717V — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2022

