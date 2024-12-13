The world witnessed a fragile Vinod Kambli reunite with Sachin Tendulkar during an event organised for Ramakath Achrekar's memorial, which rekindled memories of the past, where both batters scored runs across age-group cricket, and then for India, before the former underwent a spiral meltdown. Sachin Tendulkar Meets Vinod Kambli at Event To Unveil Legendary Coach Ramakant Achrekar’s Memorial in Mumbai (Watch Video).

However, relations between these close friends took a sour turn in 2009, when Kambli spoke about Tendulkar not being helpful, claiming the star-batter could have done more for the left-handed middle-order player. Now after 15 long years, Kambli has opened up and expressed how Tendulkar helped the former cricketer across this year, and that the 2009 comment, was nothing but a frustrated remark.

Vinod Kambli Opens Up On His Relation With Sachin Tendulkar

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, the 52-year-old Kambli stated that Tendulkar paid for two surgeries, and also expressed a desire to go into rehab, and come back in better shape, all while thanking former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, and Ajay Jadeja for all their support. Home Minister Amit Shah Revisits His Meeting With Vinod Kambli in Chennai, Reveals Anecdotes From His Conversation With Former Indian Cricketer (Watch Video).

The former India player revealed how the cricketer is undergoing treatment for a urine infection that witnessed the 52-year-old collapse last month, which needed hospitalisation.

Kambli started his career on a high, smashing back-to-back double hundreds in his 3rd and 4th Tests, however, his indiscipline, and off-field issues came to haunt the player, who managed just 121 internationals for India, having last played for the nation aged 28.

