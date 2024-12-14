Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were spotted sharing food from the same box during a rain break on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024-25 on December 14. This happened when rain in Brisbane had stopped play at the Gabba after 5.3 overs. Both the players were seen sharing a snack from the same box while seated in the dugout and in no time, the pictures of the same went viral on social media. Fans shared their reactions to the viral snaps. Meanwhile, only 13.2 overs of action was possible on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Brisbane with rain playing spoilsport. ‘Nahi Ho Raha Hai Swing’ Stump Mic Catches Jasprit Bumrah’s Comments As India Fail To Take Wickets on Rain-Shortened Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Share Meal from Same Box

KL Rahul shared his lunch with Virat Kohli 👏.#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/Ev3CgZY8q7 — Mr. Vohra🔱 (@Awwaayush0) December 14, 2024

