The England national cricket team has already won the series with a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Yet the side aiming for a clean sweep showcased yet another great batting performance setting up 219 runs target in the England vs West Indies 4th T20I 2024. West Indies responded well with Evin Lewis and Shai Hope scoring quickfire half-centuries in the run chase. Lewis scored 68 from 31 balls while Shai Hope scored 54 off 24 balls. Captain Rovman Powell also added 38 runs in just 23 balls. Their explosive batting helped West Indies register a five-wicket win over England and set a record for the team’s second-highest run chase in T20I matches. Highest Scores in T20Is: Check List of Highest Team Totals in T20I Cricket History.

England vs West Indies 4th T20I 2024 Result

