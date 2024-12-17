West Indies equalise the three-match T20I series against India by winning the second T20I by nine wickets. They dominated the match and finished the game off with 26 balls to remain. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first anticipating the dew. India didn't bat at their best, looking vulnerable throughout. It was Smriti Mandhana who scored a half-century and Richa Ghosh providing a strong finish which powered Indaia to a competitive total of 159/9. Chasing it, Qiana Joseph powered West Indies to a flying start and Hayley Matthews carried the momentum on scoring a half-century. In the end they cruised to the target and secured a comfortable victory. They will enter the decider game with confidence behind them. Not Rohit Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah: Gujarat Giants Star Simran Shaik Reveals Player She Wants To Meet.

West Indies Women Defeat India Women by 9 Wickets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)