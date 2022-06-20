BCCI have dropped a massive hint on who Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the fifth Test against England would be. With KL Rahul ruled out, there was speculation about who would partner the Indian skipper at the top of the order and now, it seems that Shubman Gill would be handed that spot for the Test in Edgebaston. Gill and Sharma trained hard in the net session as they geared up for the rescheduled Test match.

