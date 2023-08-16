Rishabh Pant had an important message for his fans as well as those who were present at a function as he delivered his message on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day. Pant, while addressing the audience at the event organised by JSW Foundation, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter said, "Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure, you want to excel in life and do this and that. But wo enjoyment nahi miss karna hai life mein. (Don't miss the enjoyment in life).' The video of this has gone viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Back in Action! Viral Videos of Indian Wicketkeeper Batting on His Road to Recovery Leaves Fans Excited.

Watch Video Here

"Woh enjoyment nahi miss karna yaar life mein" 🥹 We cannot agree more, @RishabhPant17 🫶 pic.twitter.com/pYDI3cgJHt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 16, 2023

