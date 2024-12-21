Zaheer Khan responded to Sachin Tendulkar after the Master Blaster found a young girl's bowling action quite similar to him. The cricket legend took to social media and shared a video of a young girl named Sushila Meena's bowling and wrote, "Smooth, effortless, and lovely to watch! Sushila Meena’s bowling action has shades of you, @ImZaheer. Do you see it too?" The former India cricket team pacer then reacted to that post and agreed with Sachin Tendulkar. Quoting that post, Zaheer Khan wrote, "You’re spot on with that, and I couldn’t agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive—she’s showing a lot of promise already!" Sachin Tendulkar Left Impressed By Young Girl's Bowling Action, Finds it Similar to Zaheer Khan; Asks, 'Do You See It Too?' (Watch Video).

Zaheer Khan Responds to Sachin Tendulkar Finding Young Girl's Bowling Action Similar to Him

You’re spot on with that, and I couldn’t agree more. Her action is so smooth and impressive—she’s showing a lot of promise already! https://t.co/Zh0QXJObzn — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) December 20, 2024

