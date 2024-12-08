Fans chanted for D Gukesh and celebrated as he defeated Ding Liren in Game 11 of the World Chess Championship 2024 on Sunday, December 8. The 18-year-old outclassed the defending champion Ding Liren while playing with white pieces and obtained a 6-5 lead after a series of exciting draws. In a video that has gone viral on social media, fans were seen chanting the 18-year-old's name and also cheering for him as he won the contest to gain an advantage with three more games remaining. Earlier, Ding Liren had won Game 1 and D Gukesh had fought back, securing a victory in Game 3. D Gukesh Beats Ding Liren in Game 11 of World Chess Championship 2024, Gains Lead for the First Time Against Defending Champion.

Fans Chant for D Gukesh, Celebrate as He Beats Ding Liren

🇮🇳 Gukesh D fans celebrating as Game 11 swings in his favor! 🏆 #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/M0NR5qpCMr — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 8, 2024

