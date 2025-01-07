AC Milan secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Inter Milan which helped them lift their eighth Supercoppa Italiana title. It was a very close match and Tammy Abraham scored the later winner for AC Milan. Inter Milan were looking to close in on their fourth consecutive Italian Super Cup title but AC Milan had other plans. After AC Milan's Supercoppa Italiana 2024-25 triumph, manager Sergio Conceicao was spotted celebrating inside the dressing room. Sergio Conceicao was showing off his dance moves while smoking a cigar. AC Milan players were also celebrating the win alongside their manager. AC Milan Win Supercoppa Italiana 2024–25, Beat Inter Milan 3–2 in Thrilling Clash To Lift Eighth Italian Super Cup Title.

AC Milan Manager Sergio Conceicao Celebrating

AC Milan players celebrating

