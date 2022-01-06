Real Madrid takes on Alcoyano in the Copa Del Rey 2021-22. Last year Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to lowly Alcoyano and thus were eliminated from Copa Del Rey. Revenge will be on Los Blancos mind when they meet Alcoyano at the latter's home venue. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Copa Del Rey 2021-22, Alcoyano vs Real Madrid live telecast and online streaming in India then continue reading. Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2021–22 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India.

Despite the defeat in the previous encounter, Real Madrid leads the head-to-head between these two sides. In three matches Real Madrid have won two and lost just one.

When is Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Round of 32 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 will be played at El Collao Stadium. The Spanish Cup match will take place on January 6, 2021 and is scheduled to start at 02:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Round of 32 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 will not be telecast live in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Alcoyano vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match?

The Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Round of 32 match in Copa Del Rey 2021- 22 will not be available for live streaming on online platforms in India. Fans can however log onto respective teams' social media pages for live updates of the game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)