Arsenal vs Chelsea Video Highlights From Pre-Season Friendly Encounter: A revitalized Arsenal tore apart Chelsea 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in what could be a statement win for Mikel Arteta ahead of a gruelling campaign. The Gunners almost gifted away the Champions League qualification to Tottenham Hotspurs last season but with big money signings, they look strong again. As for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel will have to dig deep to and correct the wrongs.

Opening Goal By Gabriel Jesus

GABBY GOAL!! 😍 A little dink over the keeper from @GabrielJesus9 and we lead in the Florida Cup! 🏆 🔴 1-0 🔵 (15) pic.twitter.com/XV3r139mit — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2022

Sambi Nets The Last Goal of Match

Arsenal vs Chelsea Full Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)