Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are not in the best form as they have only been able to win a single match in the last 10 games played. Their performance and form have declined since the last season. In their recent UEFA Champions League 2024-25 outing, Manchester City fell prey to Serie A side Juventus by 2-0 in Turin. It was another disappointing effort by Manchester City. After the UCL 2024-25 match, Kyle Walker had to face some racial abuse after some fans texted over social media. Walker shared one of the texts which said, "Bro you can fuck around and die you stupid as nigga". This was a disgraceful move by the fans and Kyle Walker has asked the social media authorities to take some action against the situation. Even the Union of Europen Football Association (UEFA) goes by the motto of, "Football Against Racism". Man City Fans Stopped From Going Out of Allianz Stadium Midway into Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Kyle Walker on Facing Racial Abuse

