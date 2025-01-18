This time around, Cristiano Ronaldo was not the one to save Al-Nassr. The Portuguese talisman went goalless after eight attempts at goal during the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 clash. Aymeric Laporte scored a crucial equaliser which helped Al-Nassr draw against Al-Taawoun. Both teams secured a point. Ronaldo took to his official social media account and posted a picture with his Al-Nassr teammates with the caption, "Keep fighting". CR7 has a winning mentality and will be looking to make a strong comeback when Al-Nassr returns back to action. Al-Taawoun 1–1 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Aymeric Laporte Scores Crucial Equaliser As Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Settle for a Draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Social Media Post

