Portugal National Football Team collided with Poland National Football Team on matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Portugal went on to win the match by a scoreline of 5-1. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace. Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto contributed with a goal each. CR7 scored a brilliant bicycle kick goal against Poland, winning the Goal of the Round award. At 39 years of age, Ronaldo did not fear and went on to hit a clean overhead kick which all his teammates and fans appreciated. There were other nominees, but Ronaldo's bicycle kick against Poland was one of the most difficult goals to score. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Al-Nassr Training Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Showdown Against Al-Qadsiah, Writes 'Back to Work' (See Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Wins Goal of the Round

No surprise there 🤩



Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant bicycle-kick is your Matchday 5 Goal of the Round 🏅#UNLGOTR | @AlipayPlus | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/mmOwNhwlUE— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 20, 2024

