Despite Real Madrid's usual attacking trio of Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. secured an easy win over Dep Minera in the Copa del Rey 2024-25. It was all midfield action from Real Madrid, as all the goals were scored by midfielders, which helped Los Blancos advance to the round of 16 of the Spanish Super Cup. It will be interesting to see which team Real Madrid will face next. In the past, we have seen Real Madrid struggling in Copa del Rey but this time around they have a stronger team. Manchester City Loans Defender Issa Kabore To Bundesliga Club Werder Breman.

Dep Minera vs Real Madrid Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)