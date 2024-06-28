Amidst the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, the England men's football team were seen playing cricket ahead of their upcoming round of 16 clash against Slovakia. In the video uploaded by the English Football As
England Footballers Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Ramsdale and Harry Kane Play Cricket Amidst Preparations of UEFA EURO 2024 R16 Clash Against Slovakia (Watch Video)
English football players such as Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier and Aaron Ramsdale were seen playing cricket amidst the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024. England are all set to take on Slovakia in the round of 16 match of the tournament and they will be wanting to win the match and move forward in the tournament.
Amidst the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, the England men's football team were seen playing cricket ahead of their upcoming round of 16 clash against Slovakia. In the video uploaded by the English Football Association on their official Twitter handle, players such as Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, Harry Kane and Aaron Ramsdale. Euro 2024: Germany Aims to Ride the Host-Nation Buzz Against Denmark for Quarterfinal Spot.
England Football Team Players play Cricket
Ramsdale (out)
c Trippier b Rice pic.twitter.com/v2EVmGmnt5
— England (@England) June 28, 2024
-
