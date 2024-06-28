England Footballers Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Ramsdale and Harry Kane Play Cricket Amidst Preparations of UEFA EURO 2024 R16 Clash Against Slovakia (Watch Video)

Amidst the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, the England men's football team were seen playing cricket ahead of their upcoming round of 16 clash against Slovakia. In the video uploaded by the English Football Association on their official Twitter handle, players such as Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, Harry Kane and Aaron Ramsdale. Euro 2024: Germany Aims to Ride the Host-Nation Buzz Against Denmark for Quarterfinal Spot.

England Football Team Players play Cricket

Ramsdale (out) c Trippier b Rice pic.twitter.com/v2EVmGmnt5 — England (@England) June 28, 2024

