England Footballers Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Ramsdale and Harry Kane Play Cricket Amidst Preparations of UEFA EURO 2024 R16 Clash Against Slovakia (Watch Video)

English football players such as Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier and Aaron Ramsdale were seen playing cricket amidst the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024. England are all set to take on Slovakia in the round of 16 match of the tournament and they will be wanting to win the match and move forward in the tournament.

Socially Team Latestly| Jun 28, 2024 06:35 PM IST

Amidst the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, the England men's football team were seen playing cricket ahead of their upcoming round of 16 clash against Slovakia. In the video uploaded by the English Football As

    Amidst the ongoing UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, the England men's football team were seen playing cricket ahead of their upcoming round of 16 clash against Slovakia. In the video uploaded by the English Football Association on their official Twitter handle, players such as Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, Harry Kane and Aaron Ramsdale. Euro 2024: Germany Aims to Ride the Host-Nation Buzz Against Denmark for Quarterfinal Spot.

    England Football Team Players play Cricket 

    Aaron Ramsdale Declan Rice England Football Team England NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM Harry Kane Kieran Trippier UEFA UEFA Euro 2024
    Aaron Ramsdale Declan Rice England Football Team England NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM Harry Kane Kieran Trippier UEFA UEFA Euro 2024
