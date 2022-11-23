Football fanatics reacted after witnessing another major upset in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany the lead in the first half through a penalty against Japan in the Group E clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. However, the two late goals from Japan substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano helped the Asia Giants past Germany 2-1 to secure all three points. Following the result, here's how some fans reacted/=.

See Twitter reactions:

Made for each other!

Argentina and Germany in the World Cup #GERJPN pic.twitter.com/ZaNJKYaulr — Joseph 🌴 (@JosephOSAS15) November 23, 2022

Damn True!

You honestly can’t write this script. This World Cup has been PURE CINEMA. #GERJPN #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QkL7ll4XEm — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ (@TranquiloSZN) November 23, 2022

This is getting serious now

History is made!

May be, May be not

#GERJPN Japan vs Germany #FIFAWorldCup Do you think this time FIFA 2022 World Cup winner will be from Asia region? Like for Yes Retweet for No pic.twitter.com/sxRAz8UkWT — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) November 23, 2022

This World Cup is 'Lit'

Like Saudi Arabia, Like Japan. The World Cup is too lit 🔥 #GERJPN — Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) November 23, 2022

