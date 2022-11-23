Football fanatics reacted after witnessing another major upset in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany the lead in the first half through a penalty against Japan in the Group E clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. However, the two late goals from Japan substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano helped the Asia Giants past Germany 2-1 to secure all three points. Following the result, here's how some fans reacted/=.

See Twitter reactions:

Made for each other!

Damn True!

This is getting serious now

History is made!

May be, May be not

This World Cup is 'Lit'

