The former Manchester United star midfielder Juan Mata Garcia confirmed that he joined the ownership group of MLS’ (Major League Soccer) newest franchise San Diego FC. Mata is currently playing in Australia and represents A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers. Confirming his new venture Mata said, "Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth. The commitment of both this Club and Right to Dream to community impact, excellence, and a vision for long-term success aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a Club that inspires both on and off the pitch." After David Beckham's Inter Miami, Juan Mata will only be the second international player to own a club in MLS. Paul Pogba Weighs MLS, Europe, and Middle East Options While Training in Miami.

Juan Mata Garcia Becomes Owner of MLS Expansion Franchise San Diego FC

🚨 ¡ I’M JOINING SAN DIEGO FC OWNERSHIP GROUP! 🚨 Really happy to announce that I’m a partner at the newest and most special franchise in the MLS! @sandiegofc Many thanks to the ownership group, @right2dream and @MLS for allowing me to be the first active player to be a part… pic.twitter.com/gY4TyxnVib — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) November 20, 2024

