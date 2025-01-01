Neymar Jr is back on the field and recently scored a goal for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in a friendly match. On the special occasion of Happy New Year 2025, Neymar took to his official Instagram handle and shared warm greetings. Neymar shared an Instagram story wishing "Happy New Year". Neymar is also in talks to leave Al-Hilal and join his boyhood club Santos FC or Inter Miami in the summer of 2025. Neymar Scores for First Time Since His Return For Al-Hilal, Brazilian Striker Shines In Friendly Game For Defending Saudi Pro League Champions (Watch Video).

Neymar Jr's Instagram Story for Happy New Year 2025

Neymar Jr Instagram story (Photo Credit: Instagram/@neymarjr)

