Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey2024-25 on Thursday, December 5. The Cacereno vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the Príncipe Felipe, Cáceres, Spain, starting at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there's no live telecast of the Cacereno vs Atletico Madrid match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Copa del Rey's previous edition live streaming was available on FanCode although there has been no official confirmation that they would provide the viewing option for Copa del Rey 2024-25. In case for absence of a live streaming partner, fans can check the live score updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams.

Cacereno vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🌎 From where will you watch Atleti? pic.twitter.com/vngk8SKQwb — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 5, 2024

