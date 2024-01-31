Nottingham Forest will be looking to find some form as they face Arsenal next in the Premier League 2023-24. The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will be played on Wednesday, January 31. The City Ground will host this contest which will start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Video of 36-Year-Old Lionel Messi Dribbling Past Al-Hilal Players in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match Goes Viral.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

An important match-up for #TheGunners to make their way up the table.#Arsenal take on #NottinghamForest in a crucial away game that could see them rise to #2 on the table.



Tune-in to #NFOvARS

Tomorrow, 1:00 AM | Star Sports Network#PremierLeague #PL pic.twitter.com/Q8h1wmOg3h— Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 30, 2024

