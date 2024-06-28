The Uruguay National Football Team started their Copa America 2024 Campaign with a win over Panama. They will be looking to top the group C standings to fetch a bit easier route to the final. They will face the Bolivia National Football Team next, who lost to the USA in the opening match. The Uruguay vs Bolivia match will be played at MetLife Stadium and will start at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 28. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the URU vs BOL match will not be telecasted live in India. Also, live streaming of Copa America will not be available in India, meaning there will be live streaming of the Uruguay vs Bolivia match. Ecuador 3-1 Jamaica, Copa America 2024; Kendry Paez and Alan Minda Score as La Tri Remains in Hunt for Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

Uruguay vs Bolivia Copa America 2024

