Juventus closed their gap with the top four on the Serie A 2022-23 points table with a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia on Monday, November 7. Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli scored for the Bianconeri as they continued their good form of late, in the Serie A.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Result:

𝗙𝗧 𝘽𝙄𝙂 Bianconeri win in the Derby d'Italia as @juventusfcen leapfrog into fifth in the standings ⚪⚫ #JuveInter pic.twitter.com/mVCUmOcKOw — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 6, 2022

Juventus vs Inter Milan Video Highlights:

