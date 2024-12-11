Kylian Mbappe has scored the 50th UEFA Champions League goal of his career. Mbappe's 50th Champions League came in after he drew the first blood in the Atalanta vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 game. Real Madrid defeated Atalanta by 3-2 to secure three important points in Italy. Kylian Mbappe scored six goals in nine matches played for AS Monaco, 42 goals in 64 games played for PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and two goals in six games for Real Madrid. It took a total of 79 matches for Kylian Mbappe to reach the 50-goal mark in the Champions League. Atalanta 2–3 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham Score To Help Los Blancos Secure Three Vital Points.

Kylian Mbappe Completes 50 Goals in Champions League

50 Champions League goals for Kylian Mbappé 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/3Gk6tnfxv1— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)