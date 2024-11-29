Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous athletes and his entry on the YouTube platform broke multiple records. Ronaldo’s videos attracted over 100 million views in a few months. He recently had Mr Beast – one of the top YouTubers on his ‘Ur.Cristiano’ Channel and both talked about many topics including sports. Now it seems that they are collaborating for a few more videos as they confirmed some ‘Big videos together’ to be released on November 30. Check the post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Manchester United? CR7's Ex-Teammate Sheds Light on Possibility of Al-Nassr Captain's Return to Red Devils Following Ruben Amorim's Appointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mr Beast Confirm 'Big Videos Together'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)