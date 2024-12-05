Premier League 2024-25 table toppers Liverpool dropped a couple of points after Fabian Schar helped Newcastle United to secure a draw against the Reds in what was a thrilling encounter. Alexander Isak opened the scoring after striking a goal in the 35th minute for the Magpies. Anthony Gordan also score for Newcastle United. Mohamed Salah scored a brace for Liverpool but at last, it went in vain. Curtis Jones also scored a goal from the Reds. In this six-goal showdown, both teams had a good attacking rate but they will now share a point each. Arsenal 2–0 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Jurrien Rimber, William Saliba Score As the Gunners Beat Red Devils To Secure Three Points.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Result

The whistle is blown as we're on the counter-attack as it finishes level. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MGgReYo326— Newcastle United (@NUFC) December 4, 2024

