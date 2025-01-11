Barcelona FC is the most successful side in the Spanish Super Cup competition with 14 trophies while their arch-rivals Real Madrid is just a trophy away from matching the record. Both sides will face each other on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final at King Abdulla Sports City. The El Clasico is seen as the exciting fixture in the calendar with both sides reaching the final following dominant wins over their opponents. Ahead of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final both coaches - Hansi Flick and Carlo Ancelotti posed with the trophy. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Five Players to Watch Out for in Super Copa de Espana El Clasico.

