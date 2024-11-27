Arsenal met Sporting CP at their home for the UCL 2024-25 encounter. Gabriel Martinelli began the party early for the Gunners after scoring in the seventh minute. Kai Havertz then doubled the lead after scoring in the 22nd minute. Gabriel Mangalhaes made it 3-0 for Arsenal after scoring in the final moments of the first half. Goncalo Inacio scored the only goal for Sporting Lisbon in the 47th minute in what was looking as a good sign. But Sporting went on to conceive a couple of more goals after Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard scored in the second half. Manchester City 3–3 Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Erling Haaland's Brace Goes in Vain As Cityzens Drop Two Points After David Hancko's Last Minute Equaliser.

Sporting vs Arsenal Champions League Result

Arsenal put on a show 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/QDOwuJkX1X— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)