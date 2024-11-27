Pep Guardiola and men were held to a 3-3 draw in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match against the Dutch side Feyenoord. With this draw, Man City dropped a couple of points yet again. Man City's poor run of form continues and are winless from their last multiple games. Erling Haaland converted a penalty in the 44th to break the deadlock. Ilkay Gundogan doubled the lead after scoring a goal in the 50th minute. Haaland completed his brace after making it 3-0 for the Cityzens in the 53 minute. Manchester City looked in full control but Anis Hadj-Moussa and Santiago Gimenez scored a goal in each for Feyenoord and with the help of David Hancko's last-minute equaliser, Feyenoord and Manchester City shared a point each. Barcelona 3–0 Brest, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace, Dani Olmo Nets One As Blaugrana Dominate To Secure Three Points.

